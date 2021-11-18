Surviving cancer to help others get through their ordeal

FEW would have survived a close brush with death like Mohd Salleh Yusof.

Over the last nine years, the full function of his liver has been compromised and he has lost a lung.

But for the 59-year-old, no challenge is too difficult to overcome. Today, he is a spokesman for others like him, people who have been taken close to the brink by cancer, only to turn around and be given a second chance.

Recalling his experience, Mohd Salleh said the first sign that something was amiss came nine years ago.

“I had a mild fever that lasted for a month. Initially I thought it was dengue so I began to take antibiotics and continued working,” he told theSun.

However, the worst was yet to come. One day, when he was driving from Seremban to Kuala Lumpur, Mohd Salleh suddenly felt a tightness in the chest.

“To be on the safe side, I pulled over at an R&R for a rest,” he said. Once he felt better, he decided to turn around and drive back to his office in Seremban, where he called his son.

The son immediately picked him up at the office and took him to hospital where he was subjected to a series of tests. He was hit with bad news: he had liver cancer.

“The growth was already about 11cm in diameter, the size of a tennis ball,” the former sales manager recalled.

Mohd Salleh immediately had surgery to remove the cancerous growth. However, his battle with cancer was only just beginning.

Two years later, in 2014, during a routine check-up, he was told that the cancer had spread to his left lung.

By then it was already in Stage 4. Half of the lung had been infected.

He put on a brave front in front his wife Azalina Sharif and their children, assuring them that all would be well.

“There were (financial) concerns but I told them that we would deal with that later,” he said.

“All that mattered to me was that I could recover. After all, I still have one more lung.”

He had surgery at Subang Jaya Medical Centre to remove the infected lung. The follow-up treatment and medication left him feeling nauseous.

Over and above that, was the high cost of the targeted chemotherapy that had been prescribed for him. Each prescription of chemotherapy pills costs about RM10,000.

Mohd Salleh said there came a point when even his doctor lost hope and advised him that treatment should be stopped, but he was adamant to get well.

He also wanted to ensure that the cancer did not spread to his other lung.

It was around the time when he began his treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital that he was introduced to palliative care.

“I didn’t know such services were available,” he said. Through the service, he was able to recuperate at home.

“Every month, two nurses and a doctor would come and check my blood pressure and oxygen intake as I was dependent on an oxygen tank to breathe.”

The good part for him was that the care came free of charge.

Almost a decade since his battle began, Mohd Salleh has never felt better. His ability to survive the odds has become an inspiration for others like him.

In fact, he has helped almost 200 palliative care patients get through their ordeal. For him now, it is all in a day’s work.