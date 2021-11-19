Grilles best way to keep children safe

KUALA LUMPUR: The installation of grilles on the openings of high-rise residential properties is the wisest precaution to keep young children safe from the risk of accidentally falling off.

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) department of civil engineering head Asst Prof Dr Ling Lloyd said grilles for windows, doors and balconies will not only deter intrusions but also help in keeping young children from the risk of a deadly fall.

“In Malaysia, it is the norm for homeowners to install grilles. The kind of grille installed should commensurate with the type of occupants in the high-rise property. If there are children, there should be no openings that puts them at risk of falling,” he told theSun.

On whether grilles could pose a hazard if a fire broke out, Lloyd said the primary concern of a houseowner should be the risk of intrusions and accidental falls, especially when there are very young children in the unit.

On the possibility of properties being sold with pre-installed grilles, Lloyd said if it was made mandatory by the government, it would raise the selling price.

“Property developers keep it simple and basic as houseowners may wish to choose their own design of grilles.

“Then, there is the cultural and religious aspect such as feng shui that houseowners may want to practise. Hence, developers leave it out.

“Personally, I would not leave any opening in a high-rise property without a grille.”

Lloyd was commenting on two cases of children falling off their high-rise apartment units over the past two days.

On Tuesday, a four-year-old girl who was left unsupervised and alone at a high-rise apartment was killed when she fell at a condominium in Jalan Ipoh.

The girl, who is believed to have climbed over a window of a room at her apartment on the 29th floor, was found dead along a corridor on the eighth floor.

She was under the care of her father, but he had left her alone to go to a nearby store.

Another child met the same fate on Wednesday.

A five-year-old boy, briefly left under the care of his aunt, died after he fell from the 16th floor of a condominium in Selayang.

The child’s body was found on the second floor of the building.

Gombak police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed said police were alerted to the incident at about 10.50am and went to the unit, that was occupied by the victim’s mother, aunt and his younger sibling.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim’s mother had left both her children under the care of their aunt at about 9.30am and went to a shop nearby.

About an hour later, the aunt found the boy missing from his room and alerted the boy’s mother, who rushed home only to discover her son was dead.

Zainal said police have arrested a 36-year-old woman for investigations, adding that checks showed the woman has five records for drug-related offences.

He said the suspect, who has been remanded for seven days, is being investigated for causing death by negligence under Section 31(1)(5b) of the Child Act 2001.

He urged those with information on the case to contact the investigation officer Insp Mohd Nizar Adnan at 03-6126 2222 or 013-996 1892.