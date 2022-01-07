Obstacles in getting aid to Orang Asli community

PETALING JAYA: Some Orang Asli communities affected by the recent floods have had to wait a little longer for relief to arrive.

Difficult logistical challenges were among the factors that put them at the end of the queue.

For instance, the first attempt to fly supplies in to an Orang Asli village in Hulu Langat three days into the floods, ended quite disastrously.

The powerful gust from the rotors of the delivery helicopter blew away the roofs of their homes while it attempted to land in the middle of the village.

An alternative attempt to ferry supplies on motorcycles was stopped in its tracks by landslides that made the village inaccessible. In the end, hikers made the trek through the mud to deliver the supplies.

Even when representatives of the authorities arrived at one of the villages, they failed to offer help in any way, a volunteer named Bavanie complained.

Bavanie, who is participating in the flood rescue efforts in Hulu Langat, said there is an urgent need for clean water at the villages.

“The water pipes to their village have been damaged by the floods,” she told theSun.

Continuous downpours from Dec 18 left many areas in the country inundated for several days.

Among the most badly affected areas was Hulu Langat, where at least three Orang Asli villages are located.

Slow response by the relevant authorities left many stranded on the roof of their homes for hours.

Bavanie said the first consignment of supplies only reached the Orang Asli village on Dec 29, more than 10 days later. It was delivered by the Malaysian Red Crescent Society.

“What I fail to understand is why the government could not have a better plan in place. We had to rely on volunteer hikers from various non-governmental organisations to bring in the supplies,” she said.

Even more puzzling for the villagers was the fact that several representatives from government agencies eventually arrived, but rather than lend a hand, they spent their time taking photographs, Bavanie said.

“They were there just to wait for the arrival of the Selangor mentri besar (Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari),” she lamented.

She pointed out that a lot of work could have been done while they waited for Amirudin to arrive.

“Carrying those huge bags and boxes of items was not an easy task. They (the officials) could have helped,” she added.

However, Bavanie said the Public Works Department had done a good job cleaning up the road leading to the village, giving outsiders direct access to the community.

She also chided the authorities for failing to respond to an appeal for adequate drinking water.

She said of the three villages in the area, only two have had their water supply restored.

“Those in Kampung Orang Asli Genting Peras are still waiting for water that they can drink,” she said.

Bavanie added that every time she broached the subject with a figure of authority, the response had always been that “the Orang Asli know what they are doing ... this is normal for them”.

Another volunteer, Raenu, who focuses on Orang Asli villages in Karak, Pahang, said many homes have been destroyed and that help is needed to rebuild them.

“We are now helping to rebuild houses in Sungai Telemung. So far, only two have been completed,” she said.

Meanwhile, the villagers are taking shelter in tents.

Raenu said many Orang Asli villages in Karak and Bentong in Pahang have been overlooked.

She added that villages in Chenor had similarly failed to get the necessary attention.

However, she expressed gratitude to the Orang Asli Development Department for the help it rendered to the villagers.

She also criticised the National Disaster Management Agency for failing to send help immediately.

“They should have given clear guidelines on evacuation plans. This was the first time for many people and they did not know what to do. These gaps must be filled,” she added.

Those who want to help the Orang Asli should contact Bavanie at 011-1062 4941.