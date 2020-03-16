Bersih calls for anti-party hopping law

PETALING JAYA: There is a need for anti-party hopping laws or mechanisms now more than ever, according to Bersih chairman Thomas Fann.

In a statement, Fann said this was to prevent a “cataclysmic” betrayal of the people’s mandate in the future.

“The Penang state assembly has amended its state constitution in 2012 so that any assembly persons will lose their seats if they join another party other than the one they contested with during the election, or are sacked by their party,” he said

However, Fann said such a rigid provision is questionable as it would give political parties “almost absolute power” over their elected representatives and it would completely eradicate any notion of MPs and state assembly persons being free to vote of their own conscience and free will in the best interests of the people.

He suggested that a better solution would be to have “recall” elections.

“This would allow voters to withdraw their mandate if they aren’t satisfied with their elected representative in another election. If the recall is carried out, they can choose another representative in a by-election,” he said.

Fann added that if such a recall mechanism is already part of election laws, it will make politicians think twice before they plan to switch parties.

“It would also compel reps to work harder for their constituents for fear of being recalled as the reason for recall is not limited to party-hopping.”

“While party hoppers often justify their actions as being in the best interest of their constituency, this can be put to the test with a recall election to see if the constituency actually agrees with the candidate,” Fann said.