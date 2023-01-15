PAAB allocates RM50,000 to SMK Taman Scientex for repair of water supply system

PASIR GUDANG: Pengurusan Aset Air Bhd (PAAB) has allocated RM50,000 to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taman Scientex, here for the school to repair its water supply system.

PAAB chief executive officer Abdul Hadi Ali (pix) said the contribution is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative for the School Sustainability programme.

“Through the allocation, PAAB which is fully-owned by the Finance Ministry Incorporated (MKD) will undertake to repair and upgrade the water supply system at the school to ensure that the 2,004 students can study in a more conducive condition.

“The fund will also be spent to upgrade the teachers’ room which accommodates a total of 122 teachers so that they can carry out their daily tasks as educators more comfortably,” he told reporters after opening the national-level PAAB e-Comic competition here today.

Also present was SMK Taman Scientex principal Mohd Azmi Abdul Rahman.

Abdul Hadi said SMK Taman Scientex was among the schools chosen for the 2-22-2023 PAAB School Sustainability programme 2022 - 2023 as it is within the alignment of the Layang 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA) construction project.

He said the LRA Layang 2 Project, costing RM233.5 million and expected to be completed in July this year, would be able to provide an additional 320 million litres of clean water supply a day to areas in Pasir Gudang, Johor Bahru and Iskandar Puteri.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azmi expressed gratitude to PAAB for its contribution which would enable students and staff of SMK Taman Sciencetex to undergo the school session more comfortably.

“With the fund, the school will be able to carry out maintenance work of the pipelines, in the school compound, like to the prayer area, the guard house and drains within the school grounds, build a walkway, as well as upgrading the teacher’s room,“ he said.

On the e-Comic competition, themed Water Conservation, it involved the participation 450 students representing 25 schools nationwide. It is organised by SMK Taman Sciencetex withe the collaboration of PAABm which is also the sponsor.

The competition is aimed at collecting creative ideas on water conservation and disseminating the information to the young generation.

The winner of the competition will be announced next month. - Bernama