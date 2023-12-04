PAAB lights up Ramadan and Syawal for two orphanages

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB), a wholly owned company of the Minister of Finance Inc, today distributed contributions totalling RM20,000 to brighten up Ramadan and Syawal for residents of two orphanages.

Acting chief executive officer of PAAB Zulkiflee Omar said the CSR programme under PAAB Prihatin initiative was channelled to the Asnaf An-Naafi Welfare Organisation Kuala Lumpur and Telaga Kasih Nur Muhammad Care Centre involving 71 orphans.

He said the donations included cheques amounting to RM3,000 for each organisation, shopping vouchers of RM150 per person, iftar packs and duit raya worth RM50 per person.

“PAAB hopes that with this contribution, it can help the organisation and the centre to overcome challenges in the month of Ramadan and lighten their burden to prepare and buy supplies for the month of Syawal soon.

“Hopefully this small effort of PAAB can bring joy and smile to 71 orphans ahead of Aidilfitri,” he said during the handing over of the donation here.

Zulkiflee said PAAB also organised the Shop & Share campaign that encouraged each of its employees to donate one of their grocery items to the orphans.

He said among items that were collected were personal care items, sanitary napkins, kitchen essentials, drink packs and used clothing with an estimated value of over RM5,000.

Meanwhile, the founder of Asnaf An-Naafi Kuala Lumpur Welfare Organisation, Aishah Mohamed expressed her gratitude for the contribution, much so following the charity’s loss of funds after falling victim to scammers who falsified their bank account information.

She explained that last year, irresponsible parties had used the welfare home’s information such as names, pictures of residents and fake bank account numbers to solicit donations from the public.

Aishah said a police report had been lodged regarding the case. - Bernama