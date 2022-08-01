PAC disappointed commitee’s report on AES not fully declassified

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is disappointed that the report of the committee on governance, procurement and finance investigation (JKSTUPKK) on the Automated Enforcement System (AES) was not declassified as proposed by PAC earlier.

PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh said the committee had proposed that the report which was placed under Top Secret be declassified on Nov 23.

“However the failure to declassify the full report was criticised by PAC during the Ministry’s follow-up action when attending to proceedings on March 23,” he told the media at Parliament Building here today.

Wong said PAC only received the report back on July 8 with some information and names in the report redacted.

“The move to redact part of the report has nothing to do with national security or sensitive policies but it was clearly childish and degrading to Parliament,” he said.

On Nov 23, 2021, PAC found the outsourcing of the AES project to private companies to enforce traffic was inappropriate as the implementation of the system should be carried out by the Road Transport Department (RTD).

Therefore, PAC is proposing to the government to expose it to the public by declassifying the JKSTUPKK’s investigation report. - Bernama