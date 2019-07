KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report on claims for refund on Goods and Services Tax (GST) amounting to RM19.4 billion will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday (July 16).

Its chairman Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad said the report was unanimously finalised by 13 PAC members during the PAC Report Verification meeting today.

She said PAC had received inputs from seven ministries and departments - Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Attorney-General’s Chambers, National Audit Department, Public Service Department and the Accountant General’s Department of Malaysia - in preparing the report.

“This report is very comprehensive and the inputs, views and feedback from the seven ministries and departments that acted as ex-officios are essential in ensuring that all information, conclusions, recommendations are not in favour of any party and based on authentic and accurate facts,“ she said in a statement circulated to the media in Parliament today.

Noraini admitted that the report was a long-term proceeding whereby the PAC took 11 months from Aug 15, 2018 to complete, with 10 meetings.

“It involved 10 witnesses including the former Finance Minister, the current Finance Minister, former Finance Minister II, former Treasury Secretary-General, current Treasury Secretary-General, Director-General of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and Accountant-General.

The PAC also received a briefing from the National Audit Department three times and the views of the Attorney General’s Chambers.

She also thanked former PAC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee who initiated investigative proceedings and laid the foundation for the PAC on the issue of the GST arrears.

Noraini said the public could get the report by downloading it from the PAC website at www.parlimen.gov.my/pac after it is tabled in the Dewan Rakyat. — Bernama