PAC reports need to be debated in Dewan Rakyat — Wong

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) reports should be given space and opportunity to be debated in the Dewan Rakyat, said Wong Kah Woh (pix) (PH-Ipoh Timur).

Wong, who is also the PAC chairman, stressed that the motion is important to be implemented to foster transparency in all aspects, especially administration, besides supporting efforts to transform the Dewan Rakyat.

He said that the PAC, which was made up of representatives from the government and opposition blocs, was working hard to play a role in checks and balances, but needed help and cooperation from all parties, including Members of Parliament (MPs) and government agencies.

“The PAC reports should be given space and opportunity to be debated (in Parliament) because every essence of the reports can be refined (discussed) by all MPs.

“Besides that, the live online broadcast of PAC proceedings with its members is important to be implemented, to enable the people to assess for themselves the witnesses who are present to give statements,” he said when debating the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

In the meantime, he also urged government agencies, especially the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), to take into account all recommendations and remarks in the PAC reports and the Auditor General’s Reports.

Citing the PAC’s report on the control of foreign workers tabled in Parliament last year, which revealed the role of intermediaries involving politicians, Wong said that the PAC had suggested that the MACC investigate, but the agency did not seem to care about the recommendation.

“The MACC then responded to the PAC that the issue had been investigated with a no further action (NFA) decision in 2019.

“Strangely, the new report was tabled in 2020, but the MACC said the investigation was in 2019... Why the MACC does not care about the recommendations submitted by PAC,” he said.

The four-day 12MP debate session, which started on Sept 28, saw the participation of a total of 106 MPs, and the winding-up session by the ministries will commence tomorrow.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama