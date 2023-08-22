PAC targets tabling of Covid-19 management probe report at Oct-Nov Parliament session

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is committed to tabling the report on its probe into the management of Covid-19 for debate at the third meeting, the second session of the 2023 15th Parliament scheduled for Oct 9 to Nov 30.

In a statement, PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (pix) said five witnesses testified and provided clarifications in the second hearing related to the management of Covid-19, held today.

She said they were, the Ministry of Health (MOH) deputy secretary-general (Finance) Datuk Seri Norazman Ayob, former MOH secretary-general Datuk Seri Chen Chaw Min, former MOH secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, former MOH director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and former MOH Medical Services Development division head Datin Seri Dr Asmah Samat.

“PAC wishes to thank all the witnesses and highly appreciates their attendance today, especially the main witness who has retired from the civil service.

“PAC will call Pharmaniaga Logistic Sdn Bhd next to provide their testimonies and clarifications on several issues related to defective ventilators,” she said. -Bernama