PAC to call FT Ministry over flood mitigation project

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will call the Federal Territories (FT) Ministry to start proceedings on Kuala Lumpur’s flood mitigation management issues involving RM329.33 million, which has yet to achieve the set objectives.

PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh said among those to be called to give their statements are the minister and the secretary-general of the ministry.

“Usually, the first witness to be called is the secretary-general, but in this case, we will definitely call the minister to give his statement on issues raised in the Auditor-General’s Report 2021 Series 1 released today,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building here.

According to the report, the proposed short-term flood mitigation measures (2018-2022) which have not been fully implemented by Kuala Lumpur City Hall had caused flash flood woes to continue to persist in the city.

Wong said the PAC proceedings for other issues raised in the report, including the development of the upgrade and repair project of the Parliament Building, will however be decided later subject to further discussion by PAC members.

Meanwhile, Wong said PAC has a close relationship with the National Audit Department in ensuring that laws, financial procedures and the government’s governance practices. are always being adhered to.

“Over the past two years, PAC has held proceedings for 16 issues raised in the Auditor-General’s Report, 11 of which had seen our reports tabled (in Parliament), while the other five issues are still at the stage of proceedings and report preparation,” he said.

He added that PAC will also table its report on the acquisition of coastal combat ships (LCS) by the Royal Malaysian Navy in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow. - Bernama