PAC to hold special meeting on cases of wastage reported in LKAN 2020 Series 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will hold a special meeting to study several cases of wastage reported in the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2020 Series 1 which was released today.

PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh (pix) said among the cases which caught the committee’s attention was the alleged leakage of RM2.81 million involving the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) service upgrading project under the Transport Ministry.

There was another case of wastage totalling RM16.77 million involving the management of a programme under the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

“One case of loss of public funds was also detected involving Control Activities on Hiring of Expatriates under the Home Ministry and Human Resources Ministry,” he told a press conference at Parliament building here today.

Also present were Deputy Auditor-General (Performance) Patimah Ramuji, Deputy Auditor-General (Finance) Datuk Nor Salwani Muhammad and Deputy Auditor-General (Government Company Management) Roslan Abu Bakar, who had briefed the PAC members earlier.

LKAN 2020 Series 1 covers activities of Federal Government Ministries/Departments and Federal Statutory Bodies; Financial Statements and Auditing of Compliance of Federal Agencies and Management of Federal Government Companies.

Wong said the LKAN on Financial Statements and Auditing of Compliance of Federal Agencies also exposed an issue concerning Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) allegedly making disorderly dividend payments amounting to RM600.59 million by paying using dividends from government contributions.

He said out of the 682 auditing issues identified, five could be subjected to punitive action and 677 involved corrective issues.

“When Parliament is in session, every week we meet three or four days. The current Parliament meeting is scheduled to end on Thursday and PAC will work out our schedule for April, May and June,” he said. — Bernama