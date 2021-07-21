PAC to resume proceedings on vaccine procurement on Tues

KUALA LUMPUR: Khairy Jamaluddin and Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz are among those who will appear before the Parliament Public Accounts Committee (PAC) when it resumes its proceedings on Covid-19 vaccine procurement and administration in Malaysia on Tuesday.

Khairy, who is National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Coordinating Minister, will be recalled on July 27 while Tengku Zafrul, the Finance Minister, will appear before the committee the following day, PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh said in a statement today.

PAC will also hear explanations from Accountant-General Datuk Dr Yacob Mustafa on July 28, it said.

On Jan 5 this year, PAC had begun its proceedings on the matter by hearing explanations from Khairy, who is also Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

“After considering the latest developments on Covid-19 vaccine procurement throughout the six months when the emergency was in force, PAC is of the view that the government needs to give a more detailed explanation to this committee as the scenario has changed compared to that in January,” Wong said.

Wong said the proceedings on the issue would be conducted based on powers derived from Standing Order 77(1)(d) of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders which allows PAC to examine any other matters it deems appropriate.

PAC is committed to completing a report on the issue of Covid-19 vaccine procurement and its administration to the people in Malaysia, for tabling in Parliament the latest by the Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Dewan Rakyat scheduled for October to December, the statement said. — Bernama