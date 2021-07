KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has proposed that the government fix the ceiling price for Covid-19 vaccination once the Sinovac vaccine is available for sale to the people.

PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh, in a statement today, said the ceiling price, which includes the price of vaccines charged by Pharmaniaga and the costs imposed by private clinics and hospitals, is necessary to ensure the cost of vaccination is appropriate and does not burden the people.

“The committee has taken note that the government will allow the sale of Covid-19 vaccines in the open market beginning August and it is important for the ceiling price for vaccination to be set and announced to the people immediately.

“The committee has also taken note that the price for Covid-19 vaccination has begun to be promoted and the price set is higher than what it should be,” he said.

On the PAC proceedings regarding Covid-19 vaccine procurement and administration in Malaysia, Wong said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today appeared before the committee for the second time.

The proceedings, held from 10.30am to 1pm, were also attended by the ministry’s Secretary-General Datuk Dr Siti Hamisah Tapsir and Deputy Secretary-General (Technological Development) Dr Mohd Noor Azman Hassan.

Wong said PAC would continue its enquiry on the issue tomorrow by calling up Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, while Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah will appear before the committee next week.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) said it briefed the committee on developments regarding the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) and the details of the expenditure for its implementation.

“MOSTI is prepared to continue giving briefings to PAC until the end of the implementation of PICK,” the statement said. — Bernama