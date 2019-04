BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s enforcement division in Penang seized 27 tonnes of packet dates, worth RM448,000, here yesterday, for using unauthorised halal logo.

Its director, Mohd Ridzuan Abdul Ghapar, said the seizure was made at a warehouse of an importer of dates in Bandar Perda here at about 11am following surveillance with the cooperation of the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department.

“Checks found that the company imports dates from various countries and we found the packaging of the dates having halal logo that is not approved by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim),” he told reporters after the raid.

He said the dates were for markets in the northern states with the coming of Ramadan. — Bernama