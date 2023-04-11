Padang Besar District Police HQ to be redeveloped - Saifuddin

KUALA PERLIS: A new district police headquarters (IPD) will be built for Padang Besar at its existing location, with construction work expected to start next year, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the budget for the Padang Besar IPD reconstruction project had been approved.

“In principle, this is among the IPD projects approved, apart from those for Penang, Perak and Kelantan IPK (police state contingent HQ).

“The next stage will involve the procurement process, appointment (of contractors) and the like,” he told reporters after visiting the Region I Kuala Perlis Marine Police Tactical Headquarters here today.

“Confirmation of the approval was obtained just a week ago and I am taking this opportunity to inform the Perlis police chief (Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim) here,“ he said.

Saifuddin said he would announce the list of IPDs approved for redevelopment during his visit to the other states involved.-Bernama