Padang Besar, Durian Burung ICQS opening to commercial, cargo vehicles

PETALING JAYA: The government will open two new customs, immigration, quarantine and security complexes to ease cross-border movement of cargo.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the complexes will be located in Padang Besar in Perlis and Durian Burung in Kedah.

The decision to have two more such facilities was made at the special ministerial meeting today.

Only commercial trade and cargo vehicles will be allowed through these complexes.

Ismail Sabri said, the government will exempt Malaysians living in Singapore from having to apply for the MyPass permit when they return to Malaysia.

In another development, the minister said that one person was arrested during Ops Benteng, which was jointly carried out by the police, the armed forces, Maritime Enforcement Agency and Border Security Agency.

During the operation, 67 roadblocks were set up and 40,527 vehicles were inspected.

Apart from that, 39 people were arrested yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order. Three of them were remanded and the others were issued compounds.

Ismail Sabri said the Construction Industry Development Board also inspected 74 building sites nationwide.

It found that the owners or operators of 61 sites had adhered to the SOP. The owners or operators of five sites who failed to follow the SOP were given warnings while eight sites were not operational.