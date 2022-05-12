Padang Serai polls: Zahid, Rafizi, Mat Sabu to share ceramah stage

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be giving a ceramah in Padang Serai tonight in support of Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Padang Serai parliamentary election, Sofee Razak.

Sharing the stage with the Umno president and newly appointed deputy prime minister will be PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, FMT reports.

BN’s former Padang Serai candidate Datuk C.Sivaraj will also appear at the ceramah.

Sivaraj, also an MIC vice-president, suspended his campaign on Friday to back Sofee. BN made this move to reciprocate PH’s earlier decision to make way for it in the Tioman state seat.