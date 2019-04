KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told today that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had issued a cheque for RM50,000 to Padang Serai Umno leader Datuk Asmadi Abu Talib for use by the party division.

Asmadi, 50, also known as ‘Cikgu Madi’ said he received the cheque from Najib at a private meeting at the Umno office at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in 2014.

Testifying on the sixth day of Najib’s trial on the misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds totaling RM42 million, Asmadi said during the meeting, he told Najib of his experience and plans for the 14th General Election (GE14).

“As a teacher, I explained to him the constraints for me to organise party programmes, like in terms of time, money, etc.

“Najib gave me the encouragement and also contributed a cheque for RM50,000 to help the Padang Serai Barisan Nasional (BN). The cheque was made under my name, Asmadi Abu Talib,” said the ninth prosecution witness during examination-in-chief by the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi.

Asmadi, who used to be on the board of directors of Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB), said he then deposited the cheque into his Maybank account at the Kulim Hi-Tech branch.

Questioned by Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Asmadi said he spent the money to help victims affected by floods and thunderstorm in Padang Serai, as well as organised social activities and helped schools to organise extra classes for their students.

Asked by Muhammad Shafee whether the RM50,000, which he received from Najib was verified by the Padang Serai Umno division, Asmadi said it was not included in the party division’s account, but known to the party leaders.

Muhammad Shafee: Have you ever received any contributions from Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir?

Asmadi: I had never applied and never received any contributions from Mukhriz.

When re-examined by Muhammad Saifuddin the reason for him to not deposit the cheque into the bank account of Padang Serai Umno, Asmadi said if he had done that, then it had to be tabled at the division’s general meeting and audited by auditor 1 and 2.

Muhammad Saifuddin: Did you ask Najib to deposit the money into the account of Padang Serai Umno?

Asmadi: No.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering over SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million. — Bernama