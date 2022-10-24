Padang Terap Bersatu division chief leaves party

PADANG TERAP: Padang Terap Bersatu Division chief Datuk Syed Sobri Syed Hashim announced his resignation today and has left the party with immediate effect.

In a press conference here, he claimed that more than 1,000 Bersatu members from the division as well as four leaders and committee members (AJK) of several branches in the Padang Terap Division were also leaving the party.

Syed Sobri said this was because they lost trust and confidence in the top leadership of the party who were seen to be only rhetorical rather than fighting for the people, and who only looked after their own interests.

“The act of leaving the party is voluntary and without coercion or because a certain reward has been offered. This move was driven by a sense of loss of trust and confidence in the leadership of Bersatu. When we were fighting for the people, the superiors classified leaders like me as second class,“ he said.

Syed Sobri, who had been Kuala Nerang assemblyman representing Barisan Nasional (BN) from 2008 to 2013, said that the act of leaving the party during the 15th General Election (GE15) had nothing to do with the election or pursuing a position.

Meanwhile, Syed Sobri said all the individuals who followed him out of the party would gather under a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that he had established, namely ‘Penggerak Masyarakat Padang Terap’, which will provide support to the BN candidate for the Padang Terap parliamentary constituency in GE15. - Bernama