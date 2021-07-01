Padang Terap first district in Kedah to implement drive-thru vaccination

KUALA NERANG: Padang Terap has become the first district in Kedah to implement the drive-thru vaccination service in an effort to increase the number of Covid-19 vaccine recipients in the state.

State Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman said the initiative was a positive development and so far, over 14 percent of residents in the district have been vaccinated.

Elaborating, he said a total of 10,813 individuals from more than 72,000 residents have received their first dose of the vaccine shots, while 8,564 have completed both doses.

“Today, some 74 individuals received their second dose of the Sinovac vaccine,” he told reporters after launching the drive-thru vaccination programme at the Padang Terap District and Land Office here.

Mohd Hayati said the drive-thru method would be expanded to other districts on conditions that the locations must be suitable and conducive.

“If Kedah receives more vaccine supply, this method will speed up the vaccination process,” he said, adding that Padang Terap was heading towards becoming a green zone based on the current situation and positive development recorded in the district. — Bernama