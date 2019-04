BAGAN SERAI: The Perak Agriculture Department has urged paddy farmers in the state to take action and monitor bacterial panicle blight, a seed-borne disease.

Its director Nor Sam Alwi said among action could be taken include burning the straws, using quality seeds and water from the Drainage and Irrigation Department to prevent the crops from being attacked by the disease.

The rice fields affected by the disease could cause huge losses to farmers, she said this to reporters after the Kerian district season 2/2018 disaster aid presentation ceremony at the Dewan Datuk Zainal Abidin Zin here today.

The assistance, amounting to RM168,242, would be distributed to rice farmers affected by the flood in October last year.

Meanwhile, one of the aid recipients, Md Din Rashid, 60, said his 10ha of rice fields were adversely affected by the flood last year and the RM2,628 aid received would ease his burden. — Bernama