Padi farmer arrested for alleged drug trafficking

JERTIH: The secret of a padi farmer leading a luxurious lifestyle in Kampung Pasir Akar here was exposed after he was nabbed on Wednesday on suspicion of being involved in drug trafficking activities.

Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad the 36-year-old man, who lives in a bungalow and owns a Toyota Hilux and Perodua Alza, was detained at about 5.30 pm.

“Further inspection in the suspect’s home found five transparent packets containing compressed blocks suspected to be cannabis weighing 4.9 kilogrammes worth RM12,500.

“Police also seized two motorcycles and cash amounting to RM11,450, bringing the total amount of seized items to RM193,450,” he told a press conference at the Besut District Police Headquarters here today.

Abdul Rozak said police believed that the assets were acquired using proceeds from the suspect’s illegal activities around the Besut district.

“The suspect tested negative for drugs and has no previous record. He has been remanded for seven days since last Thursday.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

In a separate case, a 38-year-old labourer with 15 drugs and criminal records was arrested in front of a house in Kampung Pengkalan Nyireh at 11.30 am on Friday.

Abdul Rozak said 319 pills and a packet of red powder believed to be horse pill were seized from the suspect, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the same Act. - Bernama