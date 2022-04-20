Padi farmer cites Najib’s case, succeeds in bid to get stay of execution of jail sentence

PUTRAJAYA: A padi farmer succeeded in his application at the Court of Appeal here today to get a stay of execution of his seven-year jail term for causing grievous hurt to a fellow villageman pending the outcome of his final appeal by citing Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s case.

Mohamad Faiz Mohd Ruseli’s lawyer Mohd Azrul Hasyimi Mohamad had cited the case of Najib who was convicted on seven corruption charges involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds but was given a stay of execution to defer going to jail pending disposal of his appeals.

The Court of Appeal’s three-member panel comprising Justice Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said, Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali and Datuk Hashim Hamzah agreed to allow Mohamad Faiz’s application for a stay of execution of his jail sentence.

“We agree that the sentence be suspended pending the outcome of his appeal against conviction and sentence,” said Justice Kamaludin.

Mohamad Faiz was also granted bail of RM30,000 with one surety but was ordered to report to the Binjai police station in Kota Baru, Kelantan, once every two weeks until his appeal is heard.

On July 28, 2020, Mohamad Faiz, 25, was found guilty by the Sessions Court of causing grievous hurt to Nus Hassan, 42, at Kg Tambak Banggu, Kota Bharu, Kelantan at 7 pm on June 26, 2019.

The Sessions Court judge sentenced him to seven years in jail and ordered him to be given two strokes of the rotan but allowed Mohamad Faiz’s application for a stay of execution of his sentence pending his appeal to the High Court.

The High Court, however, on Dec 14, 2020, upheld the Sessions Court’s decision and denied a stay of execution of Mohamad Faiz’s jail sentence pending his appeal against conviction and sentence to the Court of Appeal.

Coincidentally, both Mohamad Faiz and Najib were sentenced by different courts on different charges on the same day on July 28, 2020.

In Najib’s case, the High Court granted the former prime minister’s application for a stay of execution of his 12 years jail sentence and fine of RM210 million and also allowed him to be released on bail of RM2 million.

On Dec 8 last year, the Court of Appeal, which upheld the High Court’s decision, also allowed Najib a stay of execution of his sentence and fine pending his final appeal in the Federal Court. — Bernama