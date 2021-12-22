‘Keluarga Malaysia initiative needs better monitoring’

PETALING JAYA: The intention is good, but the execution is flawed. Furthermore, not enough is known about the progress made.

This more or less sums up the sentiments of stakeholders about the Keluarga Malaysia initiative launched by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Aug 22, when he was sworn in as prime minister.

A good way to measure its success, or lack thereof, is to introduce a monitoring system to enable people to know every plan under the initiative and the rate of success of each, according to former senior civil servant Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam.

He said one of the problems with Keluarga Malaysia is a lack of information on its progress.

“People are not aware of what has been done because such information has not been properly communicated to stakeholders,” he told theSun.

The Keluarga Malaysia concept focuses on the Malaysian family, rebuilding the economy, bridging economic gaps and uniting the people regardless of their political affiliation.

It is to be done by instilling family values among Malaysians through inclusiveness, togetherness, and contentment.

Under the initiative, the government will provide financial aid and support to all citizens.

An assessment of its progress was made on the 100th day of its launch during a three-day celebration from Dec 9 to Dec 12.

Ramon proposed that the progress of the Keluarga Malaysia programme be documented in a booklet that can then be distributed to the people to keep them informed.

“There is a gap between planning, implementation and information.”

He also emphasised the need for a schedule of the action plans. “We need to state what we intend to achieve and the targeted dates when those objectives are to be fulfilled.”

He acknowledged that 100 days are too short a period to make an assessment of how far the plan has worked out for the people.

“A lot of them are repetitive ideas, but we don’t see quantitative figures to show the rate and degree of achievements.”

Women’s Aid Organisation deputy executive director Yu Ren Chung said there is a noticeable increase in the effort to combat domestic violence and to make stalking a crime in the country.

However, he said, more needs to be done to help women feel safe and secure. “This is especially essential given that the concept of Keluarga Malaysia is supposed to be inclusive.

“We want to see leadership from the government on key issues such as the status of the action plan to address child marriage, the timeline to give Malaysian women the right of citizenship for their children born abroad, and more.”

For all its good intentions, there remains some gaps in the Keluarga Malaysia programme, said Third Age Media Association founding president Cheah Tuck Wing. He said, for instance, there is nothing for senior citizens.

Cheah said many members of the association are disappointed that whatever has been laid out under the initiative does not cater to the needs of senior citizens.

“Malaysia is fast becoming an ageing nation, possibly by 2030. Therefore, the government should prepare for it so that this group does not become a burden to society and the government.”

He added that among other things, people want the government to extend the retirement age and implement a universal pension scheme.

“Perhaps the government should plan some kind of incentive to be given to companies to employ senior citizens.”

He also highlighted the need for the government to provide better infrastructure for the care of senior citizens that does not limit their movement, as many senior citizens are active and still able to contribute to the country.