‘Senate seat should not be used to reward supporters’

PETALING JAYA: A Dewan Negara seat should be used as a means to serve the people, rather than a reward for political support.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan said political parties have been using appointments to the senate as a way to thank supporters.

“This is one of many ways available to political parties to repay those who have helped them,” he told theSun.

He was commenting on a recent proposal by former Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof that the senate be reconstituted to give the states a bigger representation.

Mohamad Ariff pointed out that there was an imbalance under the existing format of appointing senators.

“More senators are appointed by the executive branch of the government with the assent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong compared with those appointed to represent the states.”

Azmi added that an elected senate had worked well in other countries.

“For instance, the US Senate is a very powerful body.”

He said the original objective was to appoint professionals to the Dewan Negara to help improve laws and legislations.

Azmi noted that while an appointment to the senate is made in the name of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, it is always on the advice of the government of the day, which enables supporters to be rewarded with positions in the Upper House.

Mohamad Ariff said wider representation for states and greater professionalism would make the Dewan Negara more effective as a legislative body.

He said the Dewan Negara should be expanded and reconstituted, adding that representation from each of the 13 states should be raised from two to three each.

The senate now has 70 members, comprising 40 appointed by the federal government, four that represent the Federal Territories and two each from the 13 states.

Mohamad Ariff said an increase in representation of states to 39 would reduce the domination of the federal government in the Dewan Negara.

He added another measure that has to be taken is to give the senate room to deliberate legislations in greater depth.

“To achieve this, we must have professionals in the chamber. There must be experts in their respective fields, social activists and non-governmental organisation representatives.”

Mohamad Ariff said the Dewan Negara should also have very powerful committees that could discuss and deliberate laws and issues.

“Today, the questions being asked in the Dewan Negara are almost the same as those asked in the Dewan Rakyat, which makes it a very sad state of affairs.”

He said the people would not want to see the antics in the Dewan Rakyat repeated in the Dewan Negara, adding that holding elections for the senate is premature.

“But if it comes down to that, the people should be given a voice.”