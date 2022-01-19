Call for strict SOP adherence during CNY

PETALING JAYA: With Covid-19 still being a clear and present danger, various stakeholders have urged the people to adhere strictly to standard operating procedures (SOP) when welcoming the Year of the Tiger.

Federation of Taoist Association Malaysia Daozhang president Tan Hoe Chiow said for a lion dance performance to be held, all troupe members must be fully vaccinated and a police permit obtained.

“This SOP was discussed during a recent meeting with the National Unity Ministry. We will follow the guidelines under the National Recovery Plan Phase 4,” he told theSun yesterday.

Tan said a police permit is needed as lion dances fall under the “creative industry” category.

The federation represents more than 500 temples nationwide.

He said as for temple visits, managements of houses of worship will handle them and devotees must be fully vaccinated.

Tan added that reunion functions with families are allowed.

He said the federation urges everyone to adhere to the SOP.

“We will follow changes to the SOP when announced by the government.”

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Saddique is expected to reveal the Chinese New Year SOP today.

Selangor and Federal Territory Hainan Association acting president Datuk Dr Tang Chai Yoong said only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed into temples and reminded them to practise social distancing.

He added that the Thean Hou Temple, which comes under the association, had cancelled about 90% of its outdoor activities, including lion dances and lantern festivals during the last two years.

“This is because we cannot control crowds and risk causing more Covid-19 cases.”

Tang added that while most activities had been cancelled, Thean Hou Temple will be open to the public for prayers, but with strict adherence to the SOP.

“We are waiting for the SOP to be announced and will adjust accordingly the number of people allowed in the temple at specific times. This will be managed through the temple management.”

Tan and Tang were responding to queries on preparations for Chinese New Year events.

The Malaysian Medical Association has urged the people to be mindful of the highly transmissible Omicron variant and maintain strict adherence to the SOP during the celebrations.

“Avoid large gatherings, wear face masks when participating in the tradition of Loh Sang (Yee Sang) and maintain physical distance.

“Although most Malaysians have been fully vaccinated and many have received their booster shots, there is still the possibility of breakthrough Covid-19 infections. Precautions should be taken to protect yourselves and loved ones,” said its president Dr Koh Kar Chai.