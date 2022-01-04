New party PBM aiming to reset Malaysian politics

PETALING JAYA: Newly launched Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) is a political party with a big ambition.

“We want to be a major political force in this country,” its deputy president Larry Sng told theSun.

Apart from its multi-racial make-up, the party plans to give women and youth a strong voice to appeal to voters.

“We are all geared up for the development of a true bangsa Malaysia, a nation for all, beyond all racial and religious barriers,” he said.

“We want to reset Malaysian politics and provide more opportunities for women and youth leaders to shine. PBM stands up for each and every Malaysian and is committed to be different from all other political parties in the country.”

Sng said that in the next general election the party would target urban and semi-urban seats with a racially-mixed electorate.

“We are aligned to the ruling government of the day.”

At present the only multi-racial national party that is aligned to PN is Gerakan.

“As for the Barisan Nasional, there is no multi-racial party aligned to them,” said Sng, who is also the former Sarawak PKR chairman.

PBM was re-branded from the Sarawak Workers Party, which was initially set up by Sng’s father, veteran politician Datuk Sng Chee Hua along with several former Parti Rakyat Sarawak members in 2012.

Sng said he strongly believes PBM has an important role to play in national politics and will offer voters what they have been seeking.

“Being a youthful, modern and progressive party, we will be advocating centre left policies and reform-based agendas with youth and women issues at the forefront.”

He added that they are formulating policies based on what is best for the people and not merely to garner votes.

Sng said the party’s direction is reflective of the views and struggles of its leaders, most of whom have been championing centre left reform-based policies for many years.

Since its formation, PBM has already more than 50,000 members.

Former PKR vice-president Datuk Dr Xavier Jeyakumar, Sementa state assemblyman Dr Daroyah Alwi, Lembah Jaya assemblyman Haniza Mohamed Talha and Tebrau MP Steven Choong are among prominent leaders tipped to join the party.

Mohamad Sukri Yusof is PBM president.

Sng said PBM was recently informed by the Registrar of Societies to call for another extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to sort out some minor technicalities raised in the previous meeting held on Nov 14.

He said the EGM will be scheduled for early this month.

“With our reset agenda in place, we are working towards creating a new, better and corruption-free Malaysia for all.

“We welcome young women and men to join us in our fight to create a better tomorrow for all Malaysians.”