Malacca voters suffering from election fatigue

MALACCA: Election fatigue has obviously affected many in Malacca.

Voters are unhappy that they have been forced to cast their votes again so soon after the last general election.

They said what is worse is the fact that the state election is being held in the middle of a pandemic.

Most voters interviewed felt that this time around, it is a fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), with Perikatan Nasional (PN) some way behind.

Azman Haris, 24, who works in the city, expects the real fight to be in the rural areas. “The city is more or less in the bag for DAP,” he told theSun.

He said his parents, who are voters in the Rembia constituency, have said that it is either BN or PH for them. Azman, who is also a registered voter in Rembia, shares his parents’ sentiments.

“I don’t see the PN candidate having a good chance of winning,” he said, adding that he blames political leaders for problems faced by the people.

“They are more interested in politicking and seeking power. They keep changing governments to suit their own needs.”

Businessman Salleh Kamarudin said many enterprises in the state rely on tourism to survive.

“However, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced many to close down because there was no support from the state government,” he said.

“Our political leaders have said a lot but they do not seem to have a proper plan to help businesses survive during the pandemic. I am fed up with the politicking at the federal and state levels. It is hurting the people.”

The 62-year-old, who will vote in Ayer Limau, views the election as a fight mainly between BN and PH.

Taxi driver A. Shanmugam said he only started seeing some income when the state reopened to tourists.

He agreed with Azman’s assessment that the real fight is in the rural constituencies.

“DAP is strong in the city.”

Shanmugam said that like him, his friends and other cabbies also want a stable government and a stop to the infighting and frequent changes of administration.

A stall owner who wanted to be known only as Makcik Yong said she had been in business for 16 years but was hit hard by the pandemic.

“However, I am one of the lucky ones. I already own a house and my children are grown up and in full-time employment. This has ensured that we have enough money to see us through the pandemic,” she said.

Makcik Yong also expressed disgust with the way politicians have been conducting themselves over the last two to three years.

“They only think of themselves. We come last. They talk about helping people but little has been done,” she said, adding that many people survived only because they helped one another.

S. Ramalingam, who is self-employed, said he has supported the same party over the last 15 years and would vote for it despite being wooed by others.

He too expressed the need for a strong and stable government which can help the people.

“The fight is between BN and PH, as they have strong support in the state,” he said, adding that he will be casting his vote in Bukit Katil.

He did not dismiss PN outright but said the coalition will have to fight hard, given that in the general election, Bersatu won under the PH banner.