Huge voter turnout in Malacca will give edge to incumbent govt: Analyst

MALACCA: Voter turnout tomorrow will play a major role in determining which party wins the Malacca election.

Universiti Teknoloji Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan said a good turnout would give the incumbent government an edge.

He said the turnout was about 90% in early voting, and this seemed favourable to Barisan Nasional (BN).

Malacca’s Umno-led coalition government was brought down when two of its own assemblymen joined another two in withdrawing their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Azmi believes that if the turnout is low, DAP and PAS would benefit because they have very loyal supporters.

DAP is fighting under the Pakatan Harapan banner while PAS has partnered with Bersatu to fly the Perikatan Nasional (PN) flag.

He said if voters come out in droves, it would be beneficial for Umno because people are more likely to vote for a party they are familiar with.

He said it is very clear that no party will have a huge majority. “The most likely scenario is that a coalition government will emerge, but it is still very difficult to see who will be working with whom.”

Azmi said he expects instability in the new government.

Another analyst, Khoo Kay Peng, said election fatigue could hurt some of the parties in the fray.

Khoo noted that Malacca is heading for a third chief minister in just over three years, “just because of the greed for power among politicians”.

“They live in their own bubbles. Our world and theirs are totally separate,” he said.

Khoo believes that while BN remains a formidable force in the state, PN should not be ruled out because it is still a part of the federal government.

“For instance, PAS is an old timer in the state and it may have 30% to 40% of Malay support. On the other hand, Umno has strong grassroots support but for Bersatu, it will be an uphill battle,” he added.