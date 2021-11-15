Selangor conducting search for cholera carrier

PETALING JAYA: While the Selangor health authorities have identified the cholera patient in the state, they are still trying to trace the cause of the infection.

Selangor Health Department director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman (pix) said a 56-year-old woman had sought treatment at a private medical centre after she came down with diarrhoea, adding that the woman received outpatient treatment and has fully recovered.

He said a test was carried out on her stool sample at the National Public Health Laboratory and it found the presence of Vibro Cholerae serogroup O1 (a type of bacteria that can produce cholera toxin) and serotype Ogawa. His department was informed about the case on Oct 21.

“We conducted contact tracing on the food operator involved in the case. Samples from surrounding areas were also taken.

“We have continued with our probe but the cause of infection has yet to be identified,” Sha’ari said in a statement yesterday, adding that no new reports of cholera cases has been received.

He warned the public that cholera could spread rapidly and could lead to death if untreated.

He urged those who develop symptoms associated with cholera to immediately seek treatment.

Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Koh Kar Chai said there is only one reported case and the ministry is already addressing the issue.

“What is important is that the public must practise good personal hygiene and ensure they consume boiled or treated water, ice made with boiled water and to eat thoroughly cooked food.”

Koh said the public is advised to avoid buying food from unlicensed food sellers as they could be putting their health at risk.

He said all food sellers are required by law to complete training in food handling and receive typhoid vaccination before they are given their licence to operate.

The health department had issued a cholera alert to all hospitals and district health clinics statewide after it detected the case.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin confirmed the case via his official Twitter.