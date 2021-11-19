Malaysia a food paradise for vegetarians

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is a food paradise for vegetarians, especially with cuisine of Indian and Chinese influence.

“I believe there are plenty of options,” said Malaysian Vegetarian Society president Raj Kumar Sheth.

“However, the problem is not many are aware of restaurants and shops that sell affordable vegan food,” he told theSun.

Raj Kumar said anyone having issues locating vegetarian restaurants and shops should use the GoVeggieMalaysia app.

“It’s an app that I use every time my family and I eat out. It is a Malaysian-made app,” he said.

Raj Kumar added that this particular app has come in handy for his friends and family when they want to have a vegetarian meal at a restaurant.

“This app will help a user locate over 2,000 vegetarian vendors in Malaysia according to area, operating hours, food type and price. They also provide a list of recommended vendors and places which sell budget meals for those who prefer a pocket friendly fare.

“Users are aslo able to search for shops and services such as organic products shops, buffet and delivery services,” he said.

The GoVeggieMalaysia app is available on Google Play Store for Android users.

Raj Kumar also said more and more vegan and vegetarian alternatives are sprouting like mushrooms.

“There are cafes and restaurants that offer vegan or vegetarian options for local delights such as rendang and nasi lemak.”

Raj Kumar added that vegetarians and vegans should also consider cooking at home as it is cheaper and healthier than eating out.

Kechara Soup Kitchen operations director Justin Cheah said it is harder to find vegetarian or vegan restaurants in town, as there are not many choices available.

Cheah said more restaurants should consider serving vegan or vegetarian options for customers.

However, he noted that having these options at restaurants may not be feasible as there are not many vegetarians and vegans in Malaysia.

He added that some foods that are available in the market are not necessarily the choice of some vegetarians, for instance flour or mock meat.

“If I remember correctly, a popular fast food chain had a vegetarian burger option a few years back. However, due to its unpopularity, the option was dropped from its menu,” he said.

Cheah added that Kechara Soup Kitchen also offers vegetarian food to the homeless regardless of race.