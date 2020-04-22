Pahang announces fourth phase MCO aid

KUANTAN: The Pahang government today announced the fourth phase assistance to those affected by Movement Control Order (MCO) including army veterans, retired policemen and fishermen, involving six initiatives worth RM614,750.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said with the new initiatives, there were 28 MCO aid programmes provided by the state government amounting to RM24.96 million and distributed in stages beginning March 23.

Among the recipients of the fourth phase are 2,400 non-pensionable ex-servicemen who are members of Pahang Armed Forces Veterans Association, Pahang Ex-Police Association of Malaysia (600 recipients), Territorial Army Regiment 505 volunteers (300) and fishermen without valid licence (565).

“They will receive contribution of RM100 in cash and essential items worth RM50 each, with overall allocation amounting to RM 579,750.

“A total of RM20,000 will also be given to the management of the Kolej Universiti Islam Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah (KUIPSAS) to provide food to 60 students who are renting rooms outside campus, during the MCO,” he said in a statement. - Bernama