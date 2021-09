KUANTAN: The Pahang government is waiting for the green light from the National Security Council (MKN), to be allowed to reopen several strategic tourist destinations in the state.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment, Plantation and Commodity Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin (pix), said that the state government was ready to implement a travel or tourism bubble in the said locations.

“We understand that only domestic tourism is allowed at the beginning of the reopening of the tourism sector, however, it is still a very welcome move.

“This will at least help industry players, who have long been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told reporters after presenting the Bantuan Prihatin Pahang Covid-19 2021 assistance to boat drivers and tour guides in Kuantan, at the Pahang Tourism office here today.

The event, which was held in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), involved the presence of 25 representatives from 180 recipients to receive the donations.

He hoped that the people in Pahang could work together to get the Covid-19 vaccine immediately, to ensure that more sectors, especially tourism, are allowed to resume operation again.

Mohd Sharkar said that among the tourist locations with residents who had completed two doses of vaccine are Pulau Tioman, Taman Negara, Genting Highlands and Janda Baik.

“Completing the two doses of vaccine and compliance with SOPs are two things that are highly emphasised in the reopening of the tourism sector, to reduce the risk of the emergence of new clusters.

“This requires the cooperation of tourism industry operators and employees, the surrounding residents and tourists, to jointly ensure that no untoward incidents occur,” he said. — Bernama