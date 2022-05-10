Pahang Budget 2023 will still be tabled this Friday: MB

BENTONG: The Pahang Budget 2023 will still be tabled at the State Assembly sitting this Friday, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) said.

“The state budget will still be tabled as scheduled on Oct 7...no changes so far,” he said briefly to reporters after the reopening of route FT008 of Bentong-Gua Musang road here today.

When asked if the State Assembly would be dissolved simultaneously with the dissolution of Parliament, Wan Rosdy said the matter has not been discussed yet.

On the reopening of the road, the menteri besar said the state government would like to thank the federal government for the RM5 million allocation given for the hill slope and road repair works following the landslide in November 2021.

“The reopening of the road will make it easy for the people especially those commuting regularly between Bentong and Raub who have to use the longer route via the Central Spine Road ever since this route was closed to traffic,” he said. - Bernama