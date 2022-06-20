Pahang channels RM1.83m in aid to petty traders

BENTONG: The Pahang government has channelled RM200 in cash as a one-off aid to 9,144 petty traders involving an allocation of RM1.83 million, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the contribution was part of the Bantuan Prihatin Pahang (BPP) 2022 programme, with the recipients comprising pasar malam (night market), pasar tani (farmers’ market), food truck and pasar lambak (street market) hawkers.

The BPP2022 which was launched last April, involves an allocation of almost RM30 million with about 300,000 targeted recipients from four main clusters, namely, students and youth, B40 group, general and the appreciated.

“The strong financial resources have enabled the state government to implement various initiatives to assist the people. We have often stated that the revenue earned would be returned to the people in various forms such as development and contributions.”

Wan Rosdy was speaking at the handing out of BPP 2022, phase two to hawkers, petty traders and other groups at a ceremony held at the Bentong Municipal Council hall, here, today.

The other groups included military veterans, ex-policemen, Year One pupils, students sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) examinations, Orang Asli and members of the Village Development and Security Committees (JKKK). - Bernama