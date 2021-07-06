Pahang cops seize drugs worth RM3.4 mln in first half of 2021

KUANTAN: Pahang police have seized various types of drugs worth RM3.4 million and seized properties linked to drug offences amounting to RM3.96 million in the first half of this year.

State police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said Pahang Narcotics CID has detained 5,311 individuals for drug-related offences with a total of 4,569 cases during the same period.

“Continuous efforts are being carried out to eradicate drug problems in Pahang through more comprehensive enforcement and actions in Felda areas as well as new or identified drug dens,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

Ramli also announced the police have successfully crippled drug trafficking activities around Felda in Rompin and Bera with the arrest of four local men, including two Orang Asli, with heroin weighing 4.63 kilogrammes worth RM51,500 on July 3.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 47, are believed to be active in drug trafficking in the last three months by getting the drug supplies from Klang Valley.

“The first suspect, who is a farm supervisor, was detained around 4pm at Jalan Kuantan-Seremban, believed to be waiting for customers outside his four-wheel-drive vehicle and holding some packages containing drugs.

“The arrest of the man led to the arrest of three more male suspects at Muadzam Shah town. Upon inspection, police found drugs hidden in newspaper packages in the car,” he said.

Ramli said the narcotics seized could supply 9,270 drug addicts.

All suspects tested positive for drugs while three of them had previous criminal and drugs records, he said, adding they have been remanded until July 10 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act. — Bernama