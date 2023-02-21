Pahang customs seize smuggled, duty not paid cigarettes worth RM1.33m

KUANTAN: The Pahang Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized smuggled cigarettes worth RM160,000 with unpaid duty amounting to RM1.336 million, after detaining a lorry at a petrol station in Kampung Anak Ikan, Jerteh, Terengganu.

Pahang Customs director Wan Apandi Wan Hassan (pix) said the 6.30 am raid on Feb 12, was carried out after receiving information from members of the public.

“The 7.5 tonne lorry was left behind at the petrol station by the driver and upon inspection found two million white cigarettes in the lorry,“ he told reporters at Wisma Kastam Sultan Ahmad Shah, here today.

Wan Apandi said the total amount of the seized items which included the lorry, was worth RM1.55 million.

He added that the department believes a syndicate was actively involved in smuggling cigarettes using canvas covered lorries and moved from one location to another in the wee hours to avoid being detected by the authorities.

Investigations would be carried out under the Customs Act 1967 which provides for a fine of 20 times the worth of the seized items or RM500,000, whichever is higher, or a maximum jail term of five years or both, if convicted.

Wan Apandi also urged members of the public to assist the department to combat smuggling activities by providing information through the toll free number 1-800-88-8855 or by contacting the nearest Customs office.

The identity of those who provide information will not be revealed. - Bernama