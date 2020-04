KUANTAN: The Pahang government has decided to defer the permission to operate given to hair salons and barbershops as well as the optical shops to operate in the state during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) said the decision was made based on the advise and views from Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“... we have decided to defer the permission to operate for these premises for the safety of the people of Pahang,” he said, here today.

Previously, hair salons, barbershops and optical shops were included in the list of economic sectors allowed to operate during the MCO as announced by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

However, Dr Noor Hisham urged the government to suspend the operation of barbershops and advised that the implementation of the third phase of MCO should be tightened.

The MCO, which was enforced from March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19, will enter the third phase from April 15 to 28. — Bernama