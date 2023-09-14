Pahang distributes RM4.068m aid to petty traders, riders, taxi drivers, youth

BENTONG: The Pahang government today began distributing the Bantuan Prihatin Pahang (BPP) totalling RM4.068 million for petty traders, food delivery riders, taxi drivers and youth, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the aid distribution to 20,345 eligible recipients was expected to be completed no later than November.

Through the aid, 10,816 petty traders, 5,000 food delivery riders and 929 taxi drivers will each receive RM200.

The same amount is also given to 3,600 youths aged 18 to 21 through the MyLesen Prihatin Pahang subsidy programme.

“We are able to provide this assistance due to our strong financial position, and we will continue to do so in the future,” he said when launching the BPP 2023 for the Taxi Drivers, Petty Traders, Food Riders and MyLesen Prihatin Pahang Cluster at the Felda Chemomoi Agropolitan Community Hall here today.

Wan Rosdy said that to date, the state government has successfully collected over RM870 million in revenue, and he is confident that the RM1.083 billion target for this year can be achieved.

He also gave his assurance that the amount of assistance to the people will be increased if the state government’s financial position continues to improve.

Apart from BPP, the state government also distributes aid through the Pahang Pride programme, which includes various groups such as infants, senior citizens, students, Orang Asli and athletes. -Bernama