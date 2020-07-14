Pahang Felda water supply upgrading projects delayed by 1,187 days: AG’s report

KUALA LUMPUR: The projects to upgrade Felda water supply system in Pahang were delayed by 1,187 days, according to the Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 3.

The report which was tabled at Dewan Rakyat today, also said Felda water supply system upgrading projects throughout the country were delayed by 365 days from the original date of completion.

“The delay caused the objectives to reduce water supply disruption and non-revenue water (NRW) unachieved.

“Until the projects are completed, the objectives of reducing water supply disruption and NRW have not shown any significant improvement,” the report said.

The Auditor-General’s Report also mentioned that audit was conducted on the implementation of projects in Pahang Felda for 45 months from March 2013 to September 2016 while for the whole country, it was for 36 months from January 2016 to December 2018.

According to the report, the government had channelled RM621 million as at 2018 for the implementation of such projects among others to reduce water supply disruption and non-revenue water at the Felda schemes involved.

The audit also found weaknesses in the financial performance, value management, contract administration, initial work allocation, construction work quality and monitoring of project management.

The report proposed that Felda carried out internal investigations and took action against the officers involved if it was due to negligence in payment which resulted in losses to the government.

Apart from that, it also suggested that Felda needed to review its monitoring mechanism on projects for a more thorough and effective contract administration and construction management. - Bernama