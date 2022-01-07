Pahang floods claim lives of over 17,000 livestock, pets

KUANTAN: The floods in Pahang have claimed the lives of a total of 17,403 livestock and pets, incurring an estimated loss of over RM1.4 million as at yesterday, said state Veterinary Services Department director, Dr Kamaliah Ghazali.

She said the loss involved 100 owners and breeders mostly located in Kuantan, Bentong and Pekan districts.

Poultry recorded the highest number of deaths, namely, chickens at 14,849, followed by ducks (1,100), turkeys (412), cows (307), rabbits (210), goats (132), sheep (64), cats (12), dogs (8), buffaloes (4) and others (305).

“So far, the department has received information relating to 40,473 animals affected by the floods and of that number, 17,403 were reported to have died due to drowning.

“I believe the numbers could be more as there are still owners and breeders who have not reported the death or loss of their animals,“ she told reporters after presenting cat food aid to flood victims at Surau Bukit Rangin Perdana 2, here, today.

Apart from that, Kamaliah said in an effort to ease the burden of farmers and animal owners affected by the floods, the department went down to the field to distribute animal food.

“During the floods, we also helped in moving the animals to safer places and during the post-flood period as well. We also donated food to the animal owners, for example, today a total of 24 cat owners received the aid,“ she said.

Meanwhile, recipient Nurashikin Mohd Radzi, 41, said she appreciated the assistance which could help her save money to buy food for her 16 pet cats.

“Thank you for this help because in a month, I spend more than RM300 on cat food alone. So with the house inundated (by floodwaters), there are many new things that need to be bought or repaired, hence such a contribution is much needed,“ said Nurashikin, who lost seven cats in the floods. — Bernama