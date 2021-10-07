Pahang folk reminded not to become lax during Phase Four of PPN

BENTONG: As Pahang gears up to enter Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) tomorrow, people in the state have been reminded not to become lax, and continue to maintain standard operating procedures (SOP).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said failure to comply with SOPs such as wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing could increase the risk of Covid-19 cases going up again.

“More flexibility is given when we are in Phase Four of the PPN, including the reopening of several business sectors that will benefit more Pahang residents, apart from leisure activities and gatherings.

“However, we must always keep in mind that Covid-19 cannot be seen with the naked eye. We do not know who has been infected, and of course, we do not want an increase in cases from the leniency given,“ he said.

Wan Rosdy was speaking to reporters when met at the handing over ceremony for package five of the Central Spine Road (CSR) from Raub to Bentong, by Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof at the Mempaga Roundabout here today.

The handover involved two sections of the road, namely Section 5C from Kampung Asap to Kampung Sertik (5.78 kilometres) and a 22.72-km Bentong Bypass, with the project costing a total of RM631.98 million.

Wan Rosdy also hoped that the people of Pahang would continue to cooperate with relevant parties such as the Ministry of Health (MOH), to ensure that the number of Covid-19 cases continued to decrease.

Yesterday, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein announced that based on the decision by the Covid-19 Pandemic Management Special Committee Meeting, Pahang - which is currently in Phase Three of the PPN - would enter the final phase on Oct 8.

He said the phase transition was made in accordance with the guidelines set under the PPN, and had taken into account the latest risk assessments done by the MOH and the National Security Council (MKN). — Bernama