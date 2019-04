KUANTAN: The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has so far put out fire over 38ha of the 420ha burning forest site, near the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Maritime Academy (Amsas) at Sungai Ular here.

Its director Nor Hisham Mohamad said apart from extinguishing the fires by means of water bombs from the MI-17-IV helicopter, the firefighters also traveled through estate roads and highway adjacent to the forest, to put out the fire.

“In the nine-hour operation today each helicopter trip carried 1,600 litres of water. The water supply came from lakes nearby AMSAS and the surrounding forest areas near the Lynas plant,” he told reporters here today.

Nor Hisham said firefighters had succeeded in extinguishing fires at two major sites and tomorrow’s operation would focus on the small patches of fire affecting 80 hectares of the forest.

The forest fires discovered on April 18, were believed to have spread following open burning by irresponsible parties. — Bernama