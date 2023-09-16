Pahang govt assures implementation of projects requested by Johari

BENTONG: The Pahang government today gave the assurance that it will implement projects that have been requested by the late Pelangai Assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun for the constituency.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said he had met Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to submit the requested project and had been approved by them.

He said a total of RM5.5 million had been allocated to implement 32 projects including the construction of new roads and upgrading of existing roads in Pelangai.

“This also means that our economy has improved. Otherwise, these projects will not be approved immediately,” he told reporters after opening the state-level Malaysia Day Celebration at Felda Chemomoi here today.

Wan Rosdy said the projects also included upgrading and repairing Surau Kg Sungai Gapoi and Surau Asyakirin as well as the construction of a new road in Kampung Sungai Poh and road upgrading in Kampung Chemomoi.

These projects are not “sweets” for the coming Pelangai state by-election as prior to this, even when there was no election, various assistance had been extended to the people, he said, adding that approvals were also obtained for the implementation of projects in other state constituencies in Pahang.

The Pelangai by-election is called following Johari’s death in a plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor, last Aug 17.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Oct 7 for polling, while the nomination is on Sept 23. Early voting is on Oct 3.

The state-level Malaysia Day celebration was held with various events organised, such as dance performances by school students and singing by local artist Santesh, in addition to exhibitions by government agencies.-Bernama