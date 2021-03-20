Pahang govt to stop giving land to developers who fail to deliver - MB

KUANTAN: Stern action including stopping the granting of new land has been taken against housing developers who fail to develop the land given, said Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix, third from right).

He said the action was taken as there were housing developers who asked for land to be developed with housing projects, but before developing these, they submitted applications to get new sites.

“These people need to develop the land given earlier to them but not doing so is a loss to the people and state government, especially when there are parties who are interested to develop the land.

“In fact, if the appointed developer fails to build or complete the houses within the stipulated period, we will take it back and offer it to other developers who are able to carry out the task.”

Wan Rosdy said this to reporters after the Pahang 1Malaysia People’s Housing Scheme (PR1MA) key handing-over ceremony at Perumahan Makmur Gambang Jaya 2, Gambang, here today, with state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, Datuk Abd Rahim Muda also present.

“The housing aspect is one of the state government’s priorities to ensure that the people of Pahang can buy a house at an affordable price as owning a home is everyone’s dream,” said Wan Rosdy.

He said the 1,000 sq ft PR1MA Pahang single-storey terrace house was offered a sale price of RM165,499 apart from Rumah Makmur which cost RM80,000 per unit for those eligible to buy it.

On the PR1MA Pahang project in Gambang Jaya 2, Wan Rosdy said it involved the construction of 203 houses in two phases, with the first phase involving 161 units including semi -detached houses and single-storey bungalows while the second phase was still in the planning stage.- Bernama