Pahang govt to take illegal land activity perpetrators straight to court

RAUB: The Pahang state government is determined to crack down on illegal land exploration activities in the state by taking perpetrators to court directly, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said all parties involved in combating such activities, including state Legal Advisor Datuk Saiful Edris Zainuddin, Land and Mines director Datuk Hamdan Hussin and district officers, have been reminded that compounds should no longer be issued for the offence.

“I no longer allow compounds because it does not deter them from these offences and it looks like the state is not serious in eradicating these illegal land activities,” he said.

“We will take them to court and prosecute them right away. In this way, we hope to eradicate this issue,” he said after launching the Pahang Land Carnival at the Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, here today.

Wan Rosdy said strict enforcement is necessary to minimise the encroachment on state assets, be they land or mining activities, to prevent losses because the profits are not only enjoyed by the state government but also returned to the people through various forms of aid.

Any party interested in land exploration should submit an application to the state government, which is very open to considering them if the applications are complete and comply with the conditions and do not involve forest reserves, catchment areas, river reserves and so on.

On another development, Wan Rosdy urged land owners in Pahang to settle their quit rent before May 31 every year.

He said people had a low awareness of their obligation to pay this tax and they should do so on time to avoid late penalties. - Bernama