KUANTAN: The Pahang state government has been urged to follow the governments of Kelantan and Terengganu in implementing a 15-minute break for Mahgrib prayers at business premises and night markets.

Rosli Abdul Jabar (PAS-Tanjung Lumpur) said the initiative has been carried out by the state governments of Kelantan and Terengganu to great success.

“Although we know the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council are already carrying out missionary work in the state, this is our initiative as leaders to encourage the people to pray,“ he said while debating the motion of thanks on the Pahang Regent’s address during the state assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here, today. — Bernama