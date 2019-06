KUANTAN: The Pahang Health Department is taking preventive and control measures in several districts adjacent to Gua Musang following the occurrence of a lung infection among the Orang Asli community in Kuala Koh.

Its director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said all health clinics and hospitals in Jerantut, Lipis and Cameron Highlands had been instructed to be on standby and notification checks were being conducted for all cases related to respiratory tract infections.

“The operation to detect cases (of infection) among the Orang Asli settlements from the Batek tribe has begun in Jerantut and Lipis, and on the first day of the operation, there was no cluster of infection found.

“Overall, the situation pertaining to infectious diseases is under control and the district health officers in Jerantut and Lipis are constantly monitoring the trends in cases,“ he said in a statement here today.

Sha’ari said health-related advice on a one-to-one and group basis was also being given to the Orang Asli community to prevent transmission of infections.

He added that the Health Department would continue to work with other related departments and agencies to monitor the situation. — Bernama