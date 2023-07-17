Pahang Health Dept to look into viral claims surrounding boy’s death

KUANTAN: The Pahang Health Department has provided assurances that it will investigate and take action regarding claims surrounding the death of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy that went viral on social media today.

Its director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus shared that the boy was suffering from Global Developmental Delayed disability and also Congenital Laryngomalacia, adding that the cause of death was still being investigated.

The boy was confirmed dead at 9.34 am today (July 17) after being treated at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit for five days starting on July 12.

“The boy was initially brought to the Lurah Bilut health clinic in Bentong at 11.30 am on July 12 with symptoms of diarrhoea that the guardian claimed started the day before.

“Based on documentation at the clinic, the physical check at the clinic was normal and there were no signs that the patient suffered from dehydration and he was allowed to go home with treatment,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Nor Azimi said the boy’s guardian had then taken the child to a private clinic the same day and was given a referral letter to the hospital, and the boy was subsequently brought to the Bentong Hospital emergency unit at 4.20 pm on July 12.

The boy was then referred to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital the very same day before his condition became critical after five days of treatment.

“The department will investigate and take further action. We are always committed in ensuring the safety and quality of our medical services to all patients,” she added.

News of the boy’s death went viral after a post purportedly uploaded by his mother went viral on Facebook. -Bernama